The Lovesac Company (NYSE:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Sells 7,335 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NYSE:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65.

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.68. 298,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,649. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

