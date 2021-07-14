The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 30,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,193,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEV shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Lion Electric by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

