The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HOKCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 87,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,974. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.