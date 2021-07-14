The Hartford Financial Services Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 20,323 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 237% compared to the typical volume of 6,037 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

