The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.78 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.40. 3,290,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,872. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

