The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after buying an additional 411,544 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after buying an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after buying an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

