The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) to Neutral

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. Advantest has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46.
About Advantest
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
