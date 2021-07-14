The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €16.10 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €16.10 ($18.94) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.23 ($17.92).

EPA ENGI traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching €11.62 ($13.67). The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.19. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

