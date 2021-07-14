The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FDVA stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans.

