The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer Sells 400 Shares

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $409.08. 234,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $277.83 and a one year high of $415.96.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.