The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer Sells 400 Shares

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE COO traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $409.08. 234,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $277.83 and a one year high of $415.96.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
