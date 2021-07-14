The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the June 15th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Community Financial has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $204.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.01.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Community Financial will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Community Financial by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Community Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Community Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The Community Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

