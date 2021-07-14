The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $51.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CG. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.54 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 402,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

