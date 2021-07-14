The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.00

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 299591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.30 ($1.55).

The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.