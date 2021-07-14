The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.83% of The Bancorp worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,143,000 after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,812,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

TBBK opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

