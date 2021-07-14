TFI International (TSE:TFII) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$133.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TFI International traded as high as C$120.11 and last traded at C$120.11, with a volume of 107727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$113.79.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TFI International to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.66.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$2,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$445,670,408. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.09.

About TFI International (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

