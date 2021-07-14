TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given a C$94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TFI International (TSE:TFII) has been given a C$94.00 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.41.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$9.57 on Wednesday, reaching C$123.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$52.46 and a 12-month high of C$124.36. The firm has a market cap of C$11.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.09.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total value of C$2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$449,835,552. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

