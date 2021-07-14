Tetra Tech, Inc. (NYSE:TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NYSE:TTEK) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25.

TTEK stock opened at $124.63 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $76.51 and a 52-week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

