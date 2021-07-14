Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) Insider Sells $6,440,600.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00.
Shares of NYSE TSLA opened at $668.54 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.
About Tesla
Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.