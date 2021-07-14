Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) Insider Sells $6,440,600.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00.

Shares of NYSE TSLA opened at $668.54 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Get Tesla alerts:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.