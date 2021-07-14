Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Paola M. Arbour Sells 9,029 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $572,799.76.
NYSE:THC traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.72. 17,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,731. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.61.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
