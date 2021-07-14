Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Paola M. Arbour Sells 9,029 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $572,799.76.

NYSE:THC traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.72. 17,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,731. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

