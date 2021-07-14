Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Holdings Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,002,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,414,000 after buying an additional 1,710,360 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,578 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,795. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.