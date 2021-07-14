Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 25,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 411,721 shares.The stock last traded at $5.59 and had previously closed at $5.54.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,862 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $170,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 853,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,981. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,565,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,542 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,344,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,353 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,452,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,024,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,455,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 142,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.