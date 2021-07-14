Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of TLS opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

In other Telos news, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $575,460.00. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 80,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 292,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,351,657 in the last quarter.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.