Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells $105,699.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $105,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TLS traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. 705,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,253. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

