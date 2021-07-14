Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.44. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 73,344 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.