Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Increased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,783,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $1,180,890.99. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,541 shares of company stock worth $12,769,276. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.56.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.