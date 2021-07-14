Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the June 15th total of 293,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

TGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.