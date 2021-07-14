TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HEXO were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEXO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEXO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.08. HEXO Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO).

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.