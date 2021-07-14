TD Asset Management Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,627,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,148,000 after purchasing an additional 632,391 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 94.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 163.9% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

