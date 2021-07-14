TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 254,118 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 539.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 51,358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,059,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

DT opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $62.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 233.85, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

