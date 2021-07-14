TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $60,343,104. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

