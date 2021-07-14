Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol Sells 23,800 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,237,600.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 199,208 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $10,617,786.40.

Shares of NYSE ZI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. 8,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,538. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

