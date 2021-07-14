TaskUs, Inc. (NYSE:TASK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. (NYSE:TASK) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TaskUs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TaskUs will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TaskUs.

Shares of TaskUs stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,248. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

In other news, CEO Bryce Maddock sold 1,574,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $34,220,803.56. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,054,252 shares of company stock worth $175,577,248.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

