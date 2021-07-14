TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $43.17 Average PT from Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

TASK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TASK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,248. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

