Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.65.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $542.19 million, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 2.56.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,841 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

