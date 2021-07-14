Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

TPR opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $86,541,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

