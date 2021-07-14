Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 70.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $217,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 389.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,146,204 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

