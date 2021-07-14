Tanya Chemodurow Purchases 1,080 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NYSE:EBMT) Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NYSE:EBMT) Director Tanya Chemodurow bought 1,080 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $24,688.80.
Shares of NYSE:EBMT traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,539. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.13.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana
