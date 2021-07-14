Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend payment by 47.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

