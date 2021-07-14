Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Jonathan D. Klein Sells 50,000 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,241. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TALO. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after buying an additional 439,665 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

