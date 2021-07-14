Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $843,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00.

NYSE:MRNA traded up $12.62 on Wednesday, hitting $247.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,600,903. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $245.70.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

