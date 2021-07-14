T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 65.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,672,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,173,926 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $209,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.80. 47,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,707. The stock has a market cap of $185.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

