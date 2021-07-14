Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYRS. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. 632,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,619. The stock has a market cap of $322.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

