Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $170.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA opened at $156.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $158.82.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,330,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.