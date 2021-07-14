SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $2.83 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.69 or 0.00862057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005321 BTC.

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

