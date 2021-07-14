Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEHCF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16. Sweet Earth has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.