Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEHCF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16. Sweet Earth has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.55.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
