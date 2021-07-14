SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $563.04 per share, with a total value of $281,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $582.07. 810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,260. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $204.78 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $570.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.