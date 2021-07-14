suterusu Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $11.89 million and $154,987.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00050934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.00820284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005387 BTC.

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

