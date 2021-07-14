Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) Insider Jennifer Baldock Sells 53,597 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) insider Jennifer Baldock sold 53,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,787,044.00.

Jennifer Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Jennifer Baldock sold 53,597 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,787,044.00.

SGRY opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.