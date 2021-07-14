Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) Insider George Goodwin Sells 31,000 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00.

SGRY stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.04. The company had a trading volume of 173,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,941. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

