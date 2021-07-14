Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 3.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.23. 8,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 200,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 247,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 469.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 244,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $9,246,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 174,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.